Saint John Police investigate alleged impersonation of peace officer

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a suspicious traffic stop, where a middle-aged man allegedly impersonated a peace officer last month.

In a news release Tuesday, police say a driver reported to police that around 4 p.m. on July 26 he was stopped on Route 1 near Exit 114 to Grand Bay – Westfield, by an unmarked, older model, Toyota Venza with one set of red and blue lights in the windshield.

Police say the operator of the vehicle allegedly approached the man, yelled at him about speeding, before getting back in the vehicle and driving off.

According to the release, the traffic stop was not initiated by the Saint John Police, or by any neighbouring jurisdictions.

The operator of the vehicle was described as a Caucasian male, 50 to 55-years-old, weighing around 180-200 pounds, with red hair and a trimmed beard with some grey in it. Police say he was wearing a ball cap, sunglasses, and an orange plaid button up shirt.

Police are asking for witnesses, or anyone in the area with video of the incident, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“The Saint John Police reminds the public that members are dressed in full uniform with a visible name tag on their uniform shirt, exterior vest, and/or jacket. Officers working in plain clothes will identify themselves and be in possession of a badge and police identification,” said Sean Rocca, executive officer with the Saint John Police in the statement.

“If something seems suspicious, please call 506-648-3333, or 911 in an emergency.”

