Saint John Police make arrest in connection with 2021 suspicious death

SAINT JOHN -

Saint John Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for improperly interfering with human remains, in connection with the homicide investigation of Courtney MacKenzie.

Police say the woman arrested was also charged in connection with four other investigations but was released from custody with a number of conditions.

Court dates are scheduled for July 25, 2023 and October 4, 2023.

MacKenzie was first reported missing to police on May 8, 2021 but the 27-year-old had not been seen for a week before that.

On May 11, police located the body of MacKenzie at a residence on Victoria Street, in the North End of Saint John, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say a 36-year-old man was also arrested but was later released from custody with no charges at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John Police or Crime Stoppers.