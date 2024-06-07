Saint John police officer will not be charged after shooting sent man to hospital last year: SiRT

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says an officer with the Saint John Police Force will not be charged in connection with the shooting of a man in the city last year.

On Oct. 5, 2023, officers were called to the Mecklenburg Street and Wentworth Street area shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun causing damage to property.

When officers arrived, police say they were confronted by the armed suspect who ignored their commands.

As a result, one officer discharged his firearm and another officer used additional force to stop the suspect, according to a news release from the force last year.

The 46-year-old suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Saint John Police Force requested an investigation by SiRT.

Following SiRT's investigation, the agency determined the "evidence indicates there are no reasonable grounds to believe the subject officer committed a criminal offence."

