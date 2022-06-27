Saint John police release video of suspect after man with cane assaulted

The Saint John Police Force has released video surveillance of a man suspected in connection with an assault in the city last week.

Police say a 47-year-old man using a cane was exiting a building in the Waterloo Street area around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday when another man entered the building and reportedly complained that the victim was too slow.

According to police, the suspect then punched the victim in the neck and threatened him. He later left the building, walking north on Waterloo Street towards Richmond Street.

The suspect is described as a man aged 40 to 45 years old with a medium build, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall and weighing about 200 to 230 pounds. He has a tanned complexion, is balding with short grey hair, and is unshaven with grey facial stubble.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey or green Carhartt hoodie with a yellow graphic, blue jeans and sandals.

Police have released video surveillance of the suspect in the hopes someone will be able to identify him. There are two men in the video, but police say the suspect is the man who is walking from left to right on the sidewalk and is drinking from a bottle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.