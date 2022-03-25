Saint John police seek woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Saint John Police Force says 30-year-old Amber Davis had been living at a community correctional centre in the city. Police say she also has family in the area.

Police say Davis has breached the conditions of her statutory release. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Thursday.

Davis is serving a two-year sentence for:

two counts of assault with a weapon

six counts of theft

theft from mail

motor vehicle theft

arson with disregard for human life

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or imitation

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession schedule I substance

three counts of failing to attend court

failing to comply with an order-at-large

Davis is described as five-foot-two and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.