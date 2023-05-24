Saint John ranked 96 out of 100 on list of happiest cities in Canada

A ranked list of the happiest cities in Canada created by a real estate company puts Saint John, N.B. towards the bottom.

The list created by Point2 puts Saint John as 96 out of 100, and some business owners and residents say they disagree with the ranking.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Billy’s Seafood General Manager Cara Grant said.

“I love Saint John. I mean we have the historical buildings, we have the architecture, we have amazing people here obviously. Everyone seems to be super nice and friendly," Grant said.

Elizabeth Miller, owner of Good Fibrations craft supplies store, said she feels the ranking placement does not reflect what residents feel.

Linda Cooke, who has worked in the Saint John City Market for years, said the low happiness ranking is “100 per cent a rumor.”

“I don’t know what the basis of all that myth is from,” Cooke said.

The ranking by Point2 considers factors like after-tax median income, poverty rate, air quality and perceived health care access, according to the real estate firm.

Many city residents that said Saint John is a great place to live cited the city’s recent growth. Highlights include the Area 506 Waterfront Container Village and the soon-to-be-completed redeveloped harbour front.

Halifax, N.S. ranked the highest among Maritime cities at 48. Fredricton, N.B., ranked 74, while Moncton, N.B., came in at 85.

Caledon, Ont., claimed the top spot on the list.

Another reason Saint Johnners said they were shocked to see the results was the upbeat attitude of the people around town.

“People are in a pretty good mood when you walk around,” Grant said. “And if you need help with anything, everyone seems pretty up to help you.”

