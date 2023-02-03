Schools close, warming centres open as the Maritimes prepare for blast of cold weather

With frigid temperatures on the way, Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all three Maritime provinces ahead of the weekend.

While temperatures are forecast near the -25 mark, wind-chill values will make those already below-seasonal values feel more like -40 to -47 in New Brunswick.

Temperatures on Prince Edward Island will feel like -35 to -41 while Nova Scotians will feel temperatures of -35 to -43 with the wind chill.

Environment Canada says the cold weather will be caused by “an arctic air mass” that will “combine with strong northeast winds” by Friday evening.

The weather service is encouraging Maritimers to watch out for the following cold-related symptoms:

shortness of breath

chest pain

muscle pain and weakness

numbness and colour change in fingers and toes

Frostbite can also develop within minutes on exposed skin, particularly with the wind chill, the service warns.

Parts of western Nova Scotia, western Cape Breton and Kings County in P.E.I. are under a snow squall warning.

There are no snow squall warnings in New Brunswick at this time.

The bands of snow squalls are expected to significantly reduce visibility due to the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow as precipitation quickly accumulates.

Total snow squall values are estimated to range from 10 to 20 centimetres, with maximum wind gusts reaching 60 to 70 kilometres per hour.

Many school districts across Nova Scotia cancelled classes on Friday as the bitterly cold weather approaches. Schools in Zones 1 and 2 of the Anglophone West School District in New Brunswick are also closed Friday.

Temperatures are expected to remain cold throughout Saturday, before returning to seasonal values Sunday.

WARMING CENTRES

In New Brunswick, three Saint John shelters have increased their maximum safe capacities in order to provide a warm space for those in need:

Out of the Cold (390 Lowell Street – Belyea Arena)

Coverdale Centre for Women (154 Waterloo Street)

Outflow (162 Waterloo Street)

The Stone Church on Carleton Street is expected to serve as a daytime warming centre, offering refreshments, snacks and shelter from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A warming centre is being opened Friday at the former Cultural Market on King Street.

There are also four warming shelters operating in Moncton:

House of Nazareth, 14 Clark St.

Moncton Lions Club, 55 Mark Ave.

Harvest House, 182 High St.

The Humanity Project, 449 St. George St.

In Halifax, warming centres are open at the following locations:

Christ Church shelter, 61 Dundas St., Dartmouth

The Beacon House in Lower Sackville

Adsum for Women and Children, The Alders, 2380 Gottingen St.

The Old School Gathering Place, Musquodoboit Harbour

The 902 Man Up shelter, 2029 North Park St.

St. Matthew’s United Church, 1479 Barrington St.

In New Glasgow, N.S., Viola’s Place Society on Marsh Street will serve as a warming centre, while the new overnight shelter on Church Street in Amherst, N.S., will be extending hours over the weekend.

The Truro Housing Outreach Society’s Haven House in Truro, N.S., is also set to have increased bed supply and extended hours.

The Town of Yarmouth will open a warming centre in the Yarmouth Fire Hall.

Two warming centres are expected to be open in Kentville, N.S. -- one at the Open Arms Resource Centre on Cornwallis Street and the other at the Kentville Rec Centre on Main Street.

Meanwhile on Prince Edward Island, the City of Charlottetown has decided not to open warming centres during the stretch of extreme cold weather.

TRANSPORTATION

The weather is also affecting ferry service in the Maritimes.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the following trips:

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Friday at 11:45 a.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Friday, at 11:45 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Friday at 11:30 p.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Saturday at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

The service says impacted passengers will be notified of their rescheduled departure time.

Marine Atlantic is also warning of potential service impacts on the following departures:

North Sydney to Port aux Basques, Sunday at 11:15 p.m.

Port aux Basques to North Sydney, Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Bay Ferries is also reporting cancellations between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S.: