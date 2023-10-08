Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended

The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.

Police say 78-year-old Derek Kruger was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S., on Sept. 29.

In an update to a news release on Sunday, police say they began a search in the Greenfield, Colchester County area on Wednesday. As a result, police located Kruger’s red Mazda Miata on a nearby logging road.

Police say the search used many resources and covered lots of ground.

“More than 2,000 volunteer hours were incurred and over 100 km of dense woods, trails and roadways were searched,” says RCMP public information officer Sgt. Andrew Joyce in a news release.

The search efforts in the area were suspended Saturday evening, but police say the search could be reactivated if new information is brought forward.

Kruger is described by police as five-foot-four, with brown hair. He also wears glasses and a hearing aid.

Police say while the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication of any criminality at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger are asked by police to contact the Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

