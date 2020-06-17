HALIFAX -- A search for a missing 66-year-old man is underway in Shelburne, N.S.

The RCMP say Donald “Don” Archer has been missing since 2 p.m. last Friday and his family is concerned for his safety.

Members of Shelburne County Emergency Services will be searching wooded areas and trails in the Shelburne area on Wednesday.

Police say authorized searchers will be dressed in orange.

Archer is described as a white male with short grey-white hair and a short, scruffy beard. He is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green-brown jacket with a black hood, blue jeans and dark blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelburne RCMP or Crime Stoppers.