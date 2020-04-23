HALIFAX -- An extensive search is underway in Glace Bay, N.S., where police believe an elderly man may have gone over a cliff.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the scene near the end of 8th Street around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Relatives of 93-year-old Alphonse O’Brien told police that the man disappeared after walking outside.

Police are concerned for his well-being, especially since his home is located close to a cliff.

Officers are searching surrounding neighbourhoods and asking residents to check their yards and buildings on their properties.

Ground Search and Rescue is assisting in the search, along with helicopters from the military and Department of Natural Resources.

A marine unit is also searching the water and shoreline in the area.

O’Brien was last seen wearing a black jacket, with no shirt underneath, brown pants and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151.

