

CTV Atlantic





Friends and neighbours continue to search for a 54-year old Saint John-area man who has been missing for almost a week.

Volunteer searchers are gathering at a west-side community centre before being dispatched to residential and wooded areas, and along the Saint John River. They're looking for Peter Hoellwarth, who disappeared without a trace.

At times during the search, volunteers have numbered in the hundreds.

“It's totally a Maritime thing,” said friend Krista Doucet. “Everybody who does know Peter knows he's a great, great guy and knows he would be here for us; 100 percent sure if it was any of us, he would be here.”

Friends and family say the disappearance is out-of-character for Hoellwarth.

They're asking residents of west Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield to check and double-check their properties for any signs or clues that could be valuable.