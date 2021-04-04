HALIFAX -- One crew member has been declared dead and the search for another suspended, after a fishing boat capsized Saturday off the coast of Cape Breton.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers received a distress call from the FV Tyhawk at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Crews were able to locate the vessel after learning it was sinking, but lost the signal when the boat capsized.

A helicopter and military plane were dispatched to the scene and four people were rescued by a local vessel and taken to Emergency Health Services in Cheticamp, N.S.

Owens confirmed Sunday afternoon that one of the men who had been rescued had died.

The search for the fifth person continued, but was hampered by unfavourable weather.

“We ran into some obstacles through the weather. Freezing spray and freezing rain had moved into the region late last night around midnight, which prevented our aircraft from flying and also forced some of our marine assets to return to port. That left us with just a large asset, the coast guard ship Cape Roger, on the scene,” said Mark Gould, Regional Supervisor Maritime Search and Rescue, Canadian Coast Guard, Atlantic region.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed Sunday evening that the search for the missing crew member has been suspended.

The boat was based in Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick. Chief Ruth Levi says the community is grieving.

"It's very sad," said Chief Levi. "The community's very somber. We lost two community members -- well we consider one a community member."

Levi says one of the deceased was a member of the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq First Nation in New Brunswick, but had close ties to Elsipogtog.

"He has a family here, a wife, and kids," said Levi. "It's a tragedy right now."





She adds that just two or three hours before, and unrelated to the fishing boat incident, the community lost an elder, adding to their heartbreak.

Elsipogtog First Nation Chief Ruth Levi as she interviewed over video chat with CTV News on Sunday evening. She says the loss is devastating for her community.

N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs shared his sympathies on Twitter, writing “We ask New Brunswickers to join together to show the Elsipogtog community our support during this difficult time.”

On this holiday weekend, it is with profound sadness that Marcia and I join the Elsipogtog First Nation in their sorrow of the passing of two members of the community in the FV Tyhawk sinking off the coast of Nova Scotia. — Blaine Higgs (@premierbhiggs) April 4, 2021

