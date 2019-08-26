

CTV Atlantic





A search is underway in southeast New Brunswick for an 87-year-old woman reported missing in Havelock, N.B.

Police said Monday that Hazel Clark had last been seen on Springhill Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Now, they say they have received information from the public that indicates Clark was spotted walking west along Route 880, towards the intersection with Creek Road, between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday -- several hours after she left her home on Springhill Road.

They also say she was seen wearing a white blouse with blue or green pants, which is different clothing than what she was previously believed to be wearing.

Clark was reported missing to police Sunday evening.

Police say efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and they are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP officers, police dog services, an air services drone, and members of the Tri-County and Greater Fundy Ground Search and Rescue teams have been searching the area.

Clark is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 160 pounds. She has short, wavy grey hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Route 880 and Creek Road early Sunday evening, and who may have seen someone walking along the road, is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP.