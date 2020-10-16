HALIFAX -- An intensive search is on for a missing worker who fell into the water in a Nova Scotia Power reservoir near Malay Falls, N.S., on Friday.

"There was an incident involving a contractor performing surveying work at the Marshall Falls reservoir," Mark Sidebottom, the Chief Operating Officer of Nova Scotia Power, said in an e-mailed statement. "First responders are now on scene and our thoughts and focus are on the contractor."

First responders and a helicopter from the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry began searching after being called at approximately 1:30 Friday afternoon.

Chuck Bezanson, an assistant chief with Halifax Fire and Emergency, said that Nova Scotia Power shut down the dam to calm the water and make it easier for searchers in boats.

There are no details on the age or gender of the missing person.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our employees, contractors and customers," Sidebottom said. "We will be fully cooperating with the investigation by the Department of Labour."