Seats open for N.B. nursing grads who want to take Quebec’s entry exam

Seats have opened for New Brunswick graduate nurses who want to write the Quebec nursing entry exam.

The New Brunswick government and the Nurses Association of New Brunswick made the announcement Wednesday.

It’s hoped the move will help as the province faces several health-system challenges, such as ER closures and a shortage of doctors and nurses.

“We are pleased to see this commitment,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch in a news release. “Ensuring all qualified nursing graduates have a direct pathway to become fully licensed is one more way to help us as we focus on efforts to both recruit and retain health professionals from our province.”

While the Nurses Association of New Brunswick has always recognized the Quebec entry exam, Wednesday’s announcement is expected to make registration easier.

Laurie Janes, the association’s executive director, says graduates may feel more comfortable writing the Quebec exam as well.

Once they successfully complete the exam, nurses will need to complete the registration process in New Brunswick through what the province says is “a new simplified process.”

The Nurses Association of New Brunswick has also added resources to their website for those studying for the Quebec exam.