HALIFAX -- Another Halifax Transit employee who works at the maintenance department in Burnside has tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 3, Halifax Transit was advised that a staff member working in the Burnside Maintenance Department had tested positive. This is the second occurance of an employee testing positive in that department.

The employee has not been in the workplace since March 25, the same day that Halifax Transit was notified about a previous employee at the department testing positive.

HRM says the workspace was thoroughly disinfected on that day, and several times since as part of their enhanced protocol.

Public Health has said that the Burnside maintenance depot can continue to operate and employees who have not been contacted by Public Health as of Monday, April 6, can report to work at the direction of Halifax Transit.

The union representing Halifax Transit had previously called for buses to be pulled off the road after the first employee tested positive.