ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A second team of health-care workers from Newfoundland and Labrador left this morning for Ontario to help the province battle its COVID-19 caseload.

Three doctors and four nurses are scheduled to arrive in Toronto this afternoon and then head to Brampton, where they'll be working for the next few weeks.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey was on hand in St. John's this morning to see them off, and he said even a small group of people can make a big difference.

A team of nine health-care workers from the province flew to Toronto last week, and Furey has faced criticism for sending help to Ontario when parts of his own province face shortages.

A report last month from a provincial task force found 53 per cent of people in Labrador and on the tip of the Great Northern Peninsula don't have a regular health-care provider.

Furey told reporters today that the two issues are not equivalent, and his government is working on long-term solutions for regions like Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.