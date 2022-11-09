Second World War veteran in N.B. has ceremony held in his honour
One of the Maritimes’ last living veterans of the Second World War was the main focus of a special ceremony on Wednesday.
Veteran Angus Hamilton was surprised to have an entire event dedicated to honouring his service in the war.
The ceremony was held at Christ Church in Fredericton and organized by the Golden Club.
"All the planning that went on behind it, inviting my family and just making quite a big event of it,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton joined the Air Force in 1941 as a radar technician. He says he lost four friends during the war.
"It was just a matter of when, everybody my age was joining up,” Hamilton said. “If they didn't join up, they were going to get sent to boot camp for training, which was the last thing in the world that I wanted."
After training in Toronto, Halifax and Ireland, Hamilton was deployed to India in 1942.
He was close by when docks were bombed by Japanese soldiers.
"I was several miles from the docks but they did bomb two or three times, and then a night fighter squadron was transferred from the Middle East to Kolkata to defend Kolkata,” Hamilton recalled.
“The first night that the squadron was there, the junior pilot, most of them were officers, but he was called a flight sergeant. [He] was sent up and the radar picked up the bombers properly, guided them in behind them, his radar worked so that he could get right close to them."
For Remembrance Day, Hamilton is asking people to remember those who never made it home.
"I'm the token service person. There was a million of them, in World War II, and they should think of all of them instead of me," Hamilton said.
At 100 years old, Hamilton’s advice is don't sweat the small stuff.
"Don't waste time fussing about things. I don't carry grudges, I don't get mad at people, somebody does something stupid I say 'oh,' and I start laughing."
Hamilton has marched in many Remembrance Day ceremonies, but he's waiting to check the weather before he decides whether he'll attend this year's ceremony.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian child is first in the world to be successfully treated before birth for rare and fatal genetic disorder
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
Gun hidden in a raw chicken found at Florida TSA checkpoint
A gun found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint has the TSA calling 'personal fowl.'
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario on track to be hit with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
The weather in southern Ontario is about to take a big change with remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole set to hit the region.
-
This is what Doug Ford said about whether mask mandates will return in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford he's encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
-
Toronto police looking for two suspects in connection to an armed retail robbery with an axe
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Hold Up Squad is seeking help in identifying two suspects in connection to a recent robbery where an axe was allegedly used.
Calgary
-
New information could help solve vicious 2006 Calgary sex assault
Police say after 16 years of investigation, they've uncovered new clues that could lead them to a suspect in a sexual assault and stabbing in southeast Calgary.
-
Ukrainian couple grateful for Calgarian hospitality
It's been six weeks since Dana and Vitalii Dubrovin arrived in Calgary and now they're sorting through the latest donation of kitchen items from Deb Darbyshire. She's the owner of Just Junk Calgary and has already helped them furnish their new apartment in the city's southwest.
-
Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's in-custody overdose
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service (CPS) of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a woman who overdosed while in police custody.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
Quebec postpones eviction of homeless people living under Montreal expressway
The planned eviction of several homeless people living under the Ville-Marie expressway in Montreal has been called off — for now.
Edmonton
-
Re-index AISH, Premier Smith directs minister of social services
Alberta's premier has directed her minister of seniors, community and social services to adjust AISH and other income supports for inflation.
-
Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade.
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury Wolves formally announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Derek MacKenzie was named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday, confirming the speculation that the former NHLer is the 31st head coach in team history.
-
Woman in North Bay charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise
A 52-year-old woman in North Bay is facing several charges in connection with robberies that occurred on Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.
London
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
-
Jansen Christmas Toy Drive officially underway
It’s almost that time of year again, and organizers of the Jansen Christmas Toy Drive are hard at work making sure that 1,000 children in London get a special Christmas — and they’re hoping Londoners will help take part in their eighth annual donation drive.
-
Sarnia woman assaulted during break and enter
Sarnia police are looking for a suspect after a man allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
Suspect wanted after grabbing, hugging 11-year-old girl: police
Police are looking for an unknown suspect who grabbed and hugged an 11-year-old girl after asking her for directions in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
-
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings
RCMP appeared caught off guard by protesters blockading a Canada-U.S. border crossing last winter despite Alberta's government being warned ahead of time, the mayor of Coutts, Alta., testified at a public inquiry Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say murder charge was reduced due to evidence
In the wake of "speculation throughout the community," Saskatoon police have taken social media to explain the decision to downgrade the charge in the Nov. 5 death of 23-year-old Hodan Hashi at Lit Nightclub.
-
'We don't know what happened to her,' says family of inmate who died in Pine Grove
The family of an inmate woman who died in a provincial jail this summer say her life could have been saved.
-
Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow
Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
North Vancouver couple track and recover stolen bike using hidden GPS device
Half a dozen bicycles have been stolen from the storage locker of his North Vancouver townhouse complex this year, so Travis – who asked CTV News not to use his last name – wasn't surprised when his wife's bike disappeared in August.
-
B.C.'s Highway 8 reopens 361 days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure
Three hundred sixty-one days after catastrophic flooding forced its closure, B.C.'s Highway 8 has reopened.
-
3 arrests made in 3 gang investigations over 72 hours in Delta, police say
Delta police say they responded to three gang-related incidents in a 72-hour period last week, beginning with the shooting that sent a 22-year-old to hospital with significant injuries Thursday.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in Regina
Friday, Nov. 11 is quickly approaching as Remembrance Day commemorations are set to run across the Queen City.
Vancouver Island
-
'Feared for my life': Coast guard saves Vancouver Island sailor caught in rough seas
A Maple Bay, B.C., man is grateful after the Canadian Coast Guard went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue him after his boat lost its engine and became adrift in rough seas.
-
'Horrific': B.C. animal sanctuary seeks foster home for pig stabbed multiple times
An animal sanctuary in Duncan, B.C., is urgently seeking a foster home for a pig that was stabbed multiple times in the Victoria area.
-
Mounties investigating after man strikes vehicles with bike chains near Victoria
Mounties have opened a mischief investigation after a man wielding bike chains reportedly struck and damaged two vehicles west of Victoria. The West Shore RCMP are now seeking the public's help identifying the man.