Seeking suitcases: Dutch museum wants Maritime immigrants to donate their luggage

FENIX Migration Museum in the Netherlands is asking people who left the country for Canada decades ago to donate the suitcases they took with them.

In 1940, nearly 150,000 people left the Netherlands after World War II and made their way Canada by ship to Pier 21 in Halifax.

Families packed as many of their belongings as they could into their suitcases and left Europe on a trip that would take over a week.

In order to have that piece of history in the country, FENIX Migration Museum is hoping Canadians can deliver.

“Those ships from the dock of Rotterdam. [It’s] where millions of people have stood on that dockside and looked for a better across the ocean,” explained museum curator, Rutger Doop.

Doop explained that suitcases hold a very significant meaning to immigration.

“That suitcase was the only testimony on how much you had with you when you arrived at your new home. Therefore, they bare very tangible histories.”

George Zwaagstra of Halifax was among the families that left the Netherlands after the war ended.

“There was no future for people after the war and no future for big families,” he said.

Zwaagstra arrived through Pier 21 nearly 72 years ago when he was 17-years old.

However, he remembers as if it were yesterday.

“I told my parents, ‘I am going to Canada.’ At that time, my brother was already there. My parents then said, ‘Since you want to go to Canada and your other brother also want to go, we will go.’”

Zwaagstra said people spent most of their nine days on the ship sea sick.

Despite that, he said it was a journey he enjoyed.

“It was a cruise ship, but not like the ones we see today, but it had nice meals and a place to go watch movies.”

When Zwaagstra arrived to Nova Scotia, his brother was waiting for him.

His family then lived in Shubenacadie, N.S., for many years.

The now 90-year-old has been giving guided tours at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 for about 15 years.

During this time, he has learned a lot about it his family.

“Eventually, (I) received, all the gathering, including those hundred pages I had already, 1,100 pages about our family history.”

Through his connection with Pier 21, he also learned that he had 32 cousins living across Canada.

Zwaagstra said it is because of Pier 21 that he can share this history -- a history that he holds dear to his heart.

“In the last 15 years, we can say honestly, all that has happened has some kind of connection to Pier 21.”

The FENIX team will be making their way to Halifax on May 25 to meet with donors and their suitcases at Pier 21.

People with a suitcase belonging to them, or one of their ancestors, can let FENIX know in advance by emailing koffers@fenix.nl