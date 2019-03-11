

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a service pistol was stolen from an off-duty RCMP officer’s vehicle in downtown Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say the firearm was taken from the officer’s personal vehicle in the 5100 block of Granville Street between 7:40 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three magazines and ammunition were also stolen.

The firearm is described as a silver 9mm Smith & Wesson model 5946 pistol with an RCMP logo, a silhouette of a horse and rider, and GRC inscribed on the right side of the slide. The magazines are also silver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.