Candlelight vigil in Halifax marks 100 days since teenager's disappearance
A candlelight vigil was held in Halifax Saturday night to mark 100 days since a teenage boy disappeared.
Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was last seen by family in Spryfield, N.S., during the week of Feb. 21. He was reported missing to police on March 4.
Halifax Regional Police have previously said there's no information to suggest foul play. However, family of Devon's say it is agonizing not knowing where he is.
"I just want to say that I appreciate community like this coming together and helping to search for Devon, and I just want to say I'm definitely going to find Devon," said Theresa Gray, Devon's mother. "And if I have to find him myself, then I'll find him myself, but foremost, I just need to find Devon."
"Whatever information you have on Devon share that information with his mother, his family, his dad because a lot of people view 'ratting' as a bad thing and you don't have to go to the police. You can easily go talk to his mother, you can talk to his father," said Trayvone Clayton, the co-founder of GameChangers902.
Police have said they are doing everything they can to locate Devon and continue to follow up on any possible leads.
Devon is described as a Black teenager, who is approximately five-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blue-green eyes and short dark hair and was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information on Devon's whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
