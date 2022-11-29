Several New Brunswickers displaced by recent fires

Several people in New Brunswick have been displaced from their homes after recent fires in the province.

A fire Monday night on Lancefield Crescent in Moncton, N.B., damaged one side of a duplex and displaced at least two people.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping with emergency lodging and food.

On Sunday, a fire in Riverview, N.B., destroyed one side of a duplex on Laurentide Road and displaced four people.

The Red Cross says the fire also caused significant water and smoke damage to the other side of the duplex.

Volunteers helped a man from one unit and a couple and a teenager from the other unit with emergency lodging, food and clothing.

A fire on Longley Road in Wapske, N.B., displaced two people on Sunday.

The Red Cross says the fire gutted a home.

The adult couple is staying with neighbours and was helped by volunteers with emergency food, clothing and transportation.

There is no word on the cause of the fires.