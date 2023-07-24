'She made history': Teen boxer from Eskasoni First Nation becoming a contender in the ring
At a young age, 15-year-old A'Leah Young of Eskasoni First Nation, N.S., is a contender in the boxing ring.
"It was really intimidating at first,” Young said. “It's intimidating for a lot of women, that's why a lot of women don't join."
Young discovered the sport a couple of years ago when she met Barry Bernard, the head coach at Red Tribe Boxing Club in her home community.
"He was like, 'Come Monday.' And I was like, 'OK.' So I came Monday, and I just never stopped coming,” Young recalled.
Fast-forward to late June when Young was in the headline fight in a card at Sydney's Centre 200.
To fight in the main bout at the biggest entertainment facility on Cape Breton Island was a big deal for a boxer not yet old enough to get her driver's license.
"I was really nervous,” Young said. "To be the first Mi'kmaq female in Cape Breton to be on a main event, I feel really honoured."
Among the many others proud of her accomplishments is coach Bernard.
"Although she lost by split (decision), she yelled out because she knew she made history,” Bernard said. “We made history. She made history."
Bernard said when he started the Red Tribe Boxing Club, one of his goals was to unearth a few diamonds in the rough like Young from Indigenous communities across eastern Nova Scotia.
"A'Leah is very special,” Bernard said. “She's very gifted, she's kind, she's humble, very respectful. She loves boxing, and the more A'Leah’s we have in the club, the community's going to get much better."
Another big highlight came last week, when Young attended the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax
Though she didn't compete, she was inspired by the athletes she met and knows the sport has given her a lot already.
"I've for sure grown,” Young said. “I've become more respectful to others. I've learned sportsmanship and discipline and a lot of other things from boxing."
She also hopes to inspire other Indigenous girls to give boxing a try.
"I hope I have many more fights to come,” Young said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the supercharged weather witnessed this year in Nova Scotia -- and the rest of the country -- from raging wildfires to devastating flooding.
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Toronto
-
Man dies after overnight shooting in Brampton
A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.
-
5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a derailment involving a train on the Line 3 Scarborough RT on Monday night.
-
Ontario spending on private nursing agencies has more than quadrupled since pandemic began
The use of private nursing agencies to fill staffing gaps in Ontario hospitals has more than quadrupled since the pandemic began.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Montreal
-
Montreal puts Cote-St-Paul heritage building up for sale for $1
A heritage building in Montreal's Cote-Saint-Paul neighbourhood that has sat vacant for over a decade is up for sale for $1—but there's a catch.
-
Man's body found late Monday night in Mile End green space
A man was found dead late on Monday evening in a green space in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal, having apparently succumbed to injuries caused by a sharp object.
-
Man shot and seriously injured in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy district
A young man was seriously injured by gunshot wounds in a mid-evening shooting in the borough of Sainte-Foy in Quebec City on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the east
Wicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
Alberta government checking medical clinic offering faster physician access for a fee
The Alberta government says it is checking into a Calgary clinic promising fast-track access to a family doctor along with other perks to patients who pay up to $4,800 a year.
-
First Nation south of Edmonton reintroduces plains bison to homelands at Masckwacis
The reintroduction of plains bison Monday to land at Maskwacis was the culmination of a four-year effort to reintroduce them to Maskwacis by the Louis Bull Tribe and Elk Island National Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
London
-
Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London
Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.
-
Tornadoes & downbursts strike southern Ontario
Two tornadoes and four downbursts have been confirmed following last Thursday’s wild storms that rolled across the area.
-
Bluewater Bridge construction delays causing havoc for travellers, truckers, residents, and police
With construction on Bluewater Bridge, and only lane available, truck lineups are reaching up to ten kilometres.
Winnipeg
-
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
-
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union
All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
-
'They can't wait to get here': Thousands expected for 2023 World Police and Fire Games, boosting Winnipeg's economy
The start of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is just days away, and the event is expected to bring thousands of people to Winnipeg, which could be a big boost for the local economy.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa holding more public consultation on Lansdowne 2.0
The city of Ottawa says it is hosting more public consultation about the revitalization project at Lansdowne Park, dubbed Lansdowne 2.0.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police still scoping out locations for ByWard Market setup
Ottawa police are still looking for the ideal location for a police hub in the ByWard Market, but an ideal location has yet to be found.
-
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.
Vancouver
-
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he's working with staff to figure out just how many illegal short-term rental units are operating in Vancouver.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
Regina
-
'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games
It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River father recovering from stab wounds after what family says was a random attack
Colin Dube-Wheat is recovering from a terrifying ordeal. The 21-year-old Campbell River father was stabbed in the heart and lung.
-
Bike thefts on the rise in Victoria, police warn
Victoria is a biking city, and with the recent rise in the popularity of e-bikes, more seem to be jumping onto the healthy pastime. What is also on the rise in the city is bike theft.
-
Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington
A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington. First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.