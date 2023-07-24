'She made history': Teen boxer from Eskasoni First Nation becoming a contender in the ring

At a young age, 15-year-old A'Leah Young of Eskasoni First Nation, N.S., is a contender in the boxing ring.

"It was really intimidating at first,” Young said. “It's intimidating for a lot of women, that's why a lot of women don't join."

Young discovered the sport a couple of years ago when she met Barry Bernard, the head coach at Red Tribe Boxing Club in her home community.

"He was like, 'Come Monday.' And I was like, 'OK.' So I came Monday, and I just never stopped coming,” Young recalled.

Fast-forward to late June when Young was in the headline fight in a card at Sydney's Centre 200.

To fight in the main bout at the biggest entertainment facility on Cape Breton Island was a big deal for a boxer not yet old enough to get her driver's license.

"I was really nervous,” Young said. "To be the first Mi'kmaq female in Cape Breton to be on a main event, I feel really honoured."

Among the many others proud of her accomplishments is coach Bernard.

"Although she lost by split (decision), she yelled out because she knew she made history,” Bernard said. “We made history. She made history."

Bernard said when he started the Red Tribe Boxing Club, one of his goals was to unearth a few diamonds in the rough like Young from Indigenous communities across eastern Nova Scotia.

"A'Leah is very special,” Bernard said. “She's very gifted, she's kind, she's humble, very respectful. She loves boxing, and the more A'Leah’s we have in the club, the community's going to get much better."

Another big highlight came last week, when Young attended the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Though she didn't compete, she was inspired by the athletes she met and knows the sport has given her a lot already.

"I've for sure grown,” Young said. “I've become more respectful to others. I've learned sportsmanship and discipline and a lot of other things from boxing."

She also hopes to inspire other Indigenous girls to give boxing a try.

"I hope I have many more fights to come,” Young said.