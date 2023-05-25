'She was crying, then she was smiling': Hospitalized Cape Breton girl honoured via video chat at school awards night

Something special was happening at the annual academic awards night at Riverview High in Coxheath, N.S. on Tuesday evening.

Alyssa Rose, a Grade 12 student at the Cape Breton high school, has spent the past 51 days of her graduating year in hospital in Halifax.

On April 4, she underwent a 22-hour surgery for a brain tumour she has been battling for years.

Afterwards, she was unconscious for more than two weeks and had to use a breathing tube.

Recently, she started walking again with physiotherapy.

"The last seven weeks, it's been an emotional rollercoaster”, said Alyssa’s father, Shawn Rose. “We went from the ICU to the IMCU to actually out to a room, and now she's at the Rehab Center."

When academic awards night rolled around Tuesday, Alyssa couldn't be there.

However, her father went on stage to accept her awards for academic excellence on her behalf - with Alyssa live on video chat from her hospital bed.

"As soon as I accepted the award, everybody stood up”, Rose said. “There was a standing ovation for her. It actually brought a few tears to my eyes."

The school later shared a video on Twitter of the reaction Rose received.

"She was crying, then she was smiling”, Rose said of his daughter’s reaction to it all. “She couldn't imagine how many people felt that way for her."

What could easily be forgotten in the emotion of the moment is that the younger Rose made the school's 'Honours With Distinction' list all three years, despite her health challenges and all of the missed class time.

"She cannot be messed with”, Rose said. “When she sets her mind to something, she will get what she wants."

Alyssa still has a long road ahead, but after missing the entire spring of her graduating year she just might be able cap it off right come prom and graduation.

"We heard from one of the physiotherapists that they will give her a day pass to get down to it”, Rose said.

"Yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction when she does show up at prom and graduation. I'm sure it's going to be a lot of tears, a lot of claps, and a lot of smiles," he added.