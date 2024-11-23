Shenanigans: Halifax event celebrates women in comedy

Shenanigans was curated by filmmaker Katie McCulloch, who runs the local production company "Hey Old Friend" as an event to celebrate female-driven film and TV.

"I think we deserve to celebrate our work and not just feel like we create it, and it goes nowhere. So, shenanigans is about giving that platform for myself and other women that want to have fun and laugh," said McCulloch in an interview with CTV's Katie Kelly on Thursday.

"We are dedicated to creating work that really gets you the heartstrings, but also really makes you laugh and centers female narratives both on camera but also in our teams behind the camera."

The event was held at Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane in Halifax and featured four short films from four local filmmakers.

"We're also screening the Bell Five TV1 series "Everybody's Mag" that my production company produces. It follows the neurotic adventures of a 30 something year old who's trying to get her life back together after she gets fired and has to move home. Relatable content for anybody out there, I think so," said McCulloch.

"In the east coast, we have so much incredible talent. the actors in our shows, the teams, the producers, they're so incredible. and we also work with amazing men too. or we love the men too, but we just really try to have more as many women as possible."

