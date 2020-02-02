Shubenacadie Sam catches a glimpse of his shadow
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 1:47PM AST Last Updated Sunday, February 2, 2020 2:19PM AST
Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX -- Shubenacadie Sam has made his verdict – six more weeks of winter.
Nova Scotia’s furry forecaster made an appearance at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Groundhog Day, at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park and saw his shadow.
While Maritime weather conditions are dicey, Sam’s prediction could perhaps be the most official of all North America’s groundhog forecasts as Nova Scotia’s time zone makes him the first groundhog to give insight into spring conditions.