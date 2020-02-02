HALIFAX -- Shubenacadie Sam has made his verdict – six more weeks of winter.

Nova Scotia’s furry forecaster made an appearance at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Groundhog Day, at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park and saw his shadow.

While Maritime weather conditions are dicey, Sam’s prediction could perhaps be the most official of all North America’s groundhog forecasts as Nova Scotia’s time zone makes him the first groundhog to give insight into spring conditions.