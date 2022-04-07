Singer-songwriter Alan Doyle to star in new musical comedy 'Tell Tale Harbour'
The Confederation Centre of The Arts is preparing for the 2022 Charlottetown Festival, which includes the world premiere of a new Canadian musical comedy called "Tell Tale Harbour."
The musical, based on the movie “The Grand Seduction,” tells the heartfelt tale of a struggling community in Atlantic Canada. It’s the product of a collaboration between Adam Brazier, the artistic director of performing arts at the Confederation Centre, and singer-songwriter Alan Doyle.
“It started with Adam and the gang from the Confed Centre asking me to be a part of developing this project, this musical comedy adaptation of ‘The Grand Seduction.’ I worked on the music for it for a year or so before Adam and the gang talked me into having a go at playing the lead role of Frank,” says Doyle.
“The guy I play is the head conjurer of Tell Tale Harbour. He’s the guy blindly, optimistically, totally believes that, without a doubt, the good doctor who is visiting will stay here for the rest of his life and secure the new plant and indeed the future of ‘Tell Tale Harbour.’”
Doyle says, while he’s nervous about taking on the lead role, he is enjoying learning a new type of performance.
“It’s a whole new muscle for me, but I’m surrounded by literal veterans and legends and superstars of the trade over here. So I’m in real good hands and they are all helping me a lot,” he says.
“I’m having a great time learning this whole new way of performance and acting and singing and just storytelling that is very physical and fun. I just keep telling people I think we’re creating what’s going to be a really, really moving, funny, great night out for people.”
Like many artists during the pandemic, Doyle and his collaborators found themselves with extra time on their hands.
“So we kind of got to leap-frog a few steps and what would have taken years took months and here we are ready to go.”
The cast of ‘Tell Tale Harbour’ has also recorded an album that will come out around the same time as the show.
“The singers are amazing … It’s delightful to be amongst them and to feel the support of their incredible experience. I’m really lucky, I’m really, really lucky to be in this cast,” says Doyle.
Doyle says part of the draw of working on the project was the opportunity to get to spend his summer on Prince Edward Island.
“Like a lot of Atlantic Canadians who are lucky enough to come to Charlottetown for work or for whatever in the summertime, it’s kind of like a dream to get to spend a block of time in Charlottetown in the summer. It’s like what everybody in Canada wants to do and I get to do it for almost the whole summer. I’m really looking forward to it,” he says.
When asked why people should go see the musical, Doyle says the show is so good it will garner a particular type of praise that only Atlantic Canadians will understand.
“I think people my dad’s age, fellas in their 60s and 70s and that, will come to ‘Tell Tale Harbour,’ and the next day in the shed, this is what they will say, they will say, ‘I went to that play they put on, I didn’t mind it. I didn’t mind it so much at all,’” says Doyle.
“That’s how good ‘Tell Tale Harbour’ is going to be. That is high praise in Atlantic Canada.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Federal budget devotes $4.3 billion to Indigenous housing needs
Ottawa is preparing to spend $4.3 billion over seven years to help improve Indigenous housing, while also giving more to help communities contend with the harmful past of residential schools.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland referenced horrific allegations of Russian war crimes on Thursday as the federal Liberal government promised another $500 million in military aid as well as other financial assistance to Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.
-
Old shipwreck in Niagara River pushed closer to brink of falls after storm
A 104-year-old shipwreck that sits near the brink of Niagara Falls has moved closer to the edge following bad weather this week.
-
Ontario government won't comment on progress of digital ID program
The Ontario government is remaining tight-lipped about the progress and rollout of the proposed provincial digital ID program.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Regional health board head called police on CHSLD Herron to report several deaths in April 2020
Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at CHSLD Herron in 2020.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she was shot in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Police searching for shooter who fired multiple rounds at vehicle in Castle Downs
Edmonton police are looking for information about a person who was behind the gun during a shooting in northwest Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
London
-
Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout
Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada’s oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator in Elva, Man., which was considered the oldest still standing in Canada, has burned down.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Saskatoon police charge man involved in standoff
A man taken into custody following a standoff with police has been charged.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for dumping in local creeks
A pair of mushroom farms in Abbotsford have been fined more than half a million dollars as a result of Fisheries Act violations involving "effluent" being dumped into local waterways.
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.
For the third time in a month, a lottery ticket sold in B.C. will make someone millions richer.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Rising costs a concern for Sask. school divisions despite 'record' education funding
School boards in Saskatchewan said they are being forced to make difficult decisions that could ultimately lead to unwanted cuts, as expenses continue to rise.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. floats rules to push charged, convicted politicians out of local elected posts
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has introduced new tools it says will help local governments in British Columbia to act when elected officials are accused or convicted of breaking the law.
-
Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears
The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to release first weekly update
B.C. health officials have switched to weekly reporting on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first update scheduled to release on Thursday.