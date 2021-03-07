HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia MLA says her sister has been found after she was reported missing Sunday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP issued a missing person alert for Sarah Roberts, the sister of Halifax-Needham MLA Lisa Roberts.

Police say the 49-year-old was last seen in Wolfville, N.S. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

NDP MLA Lisa Roberts expressed her concern, alerting her Twitter followers about her sister's disappearance.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening Roberts' tweeted she spoke briefly with her sister.

Police also confirmed the 49-year-old was located and is safe.