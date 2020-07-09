HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man is dead after he was shot when Halifax District RCMP responded to an Eastern Passage home to deal with a complaint of an armed man uttering threats.

Police say then they arrived at the home on Howard Avenue, they found the man armed with a handgun outside a home.

"The man did not respond to officers’ directions," the RCMP said in a news release. "After a short time, the man raised his handgun towards the responding officers. Responding officers discharged their firearms."

Police say after the man was shot, paramedics attempted to give him first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this difficult time," the RCMP news release said.

Halifax District RCMP has referred the matter to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

Mounties say since SIRT is now investigating, they won't discuss the matter publicly.