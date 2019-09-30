

BAYFIELD, N.B. -- RCMP say no one was hurt when a small plane with mechanical problems had to set down on a highway on the New Brunswick side of the Confederation Bridge.

Sgt. Paul Gagne says the plane landed on Highway 16 near Bayfield, N.B., about a kilometre from the bridge, shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Gagne says police were alerted to the situation by the driver of a transport truck.

He says the pilot, in his early 20s, was flying a plane from the Moncton Flight College -- a Diamond DA20-C1 -- when he made the emergency landing.

Gagne says the aircraft sustained some minor damage upon landing because of a piece of wood that was at the side of the roadway.

He says Transport Canada has been advised of the situation.

"The highway was down to one lane until up until 2:15 p.m., when we were able to move the plane to a nearby parking lot," said Gagne.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.