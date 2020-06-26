Advertisement
Smoke from penthouse fire in north-end Halifax apartment seen for miles
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 6:48PM ADT
Fire officials say the fire was located in the penthouse apartment on the 8th floor. (COURTESY HEATHER TILLSLEY)
HALIFAX -- An apartment fire in Halifax's north end could be seen across the city on Friday afternoon.
Halifax Fire says the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. of heavy smoke coming from the roof of a building on Almon Street.
Fire officials say the fire was located in the penthouse apartment on the 8th floor. Crews quickly knocked it down, but there is some water damage and investigators are now looking into the cause.