Snow and flurries expected for the Maritimes Friday

Snow brought in by an Alberta Clipper arrived Thursday morning and afternoon for northern and central areas of New Brunswick.

The snow will reach southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cumberland/Colchester Counties in Nova Scotia Thursday evening and night. It will be cloudy with a chance of flurries for the remainder of Nova Scotia.

Periods of snow are expected for eastern New Brunswick, P.E.I., and northern/eastern areas of Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, on Friday. Western areas of Nova Scotia will see a lighter mix of snow and rain, while western areas of New Brunswick will see scattered flurries.

The snow will ease to scattered flurries for all of the Maritimes Friday night into Saturday morning, except Cape Breton where a steadier snow will continue.

Snow and flurries continue to spread across the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.

Snow Amounts

Snow totals are likely to be highest in northern areas of New Brunswick Thursday through Friday evening. That part of the Maritimes could pick up amounts of 10 to 20 cm. There is also a chance that Prince County, P.E.I. could also pick up 10 to 15 cm.

Central areas of New Brunswick, as well as Moncton and the southeast, could have five to 10 cm of snow. Charlottetown and Queens County, P.E.I. could also see near five cm.

Much of the remainder of the Maritimes will get one to five cm of snow, while western areas of Nova Scotia may see the lighter snow mix with light rain at times.

Possible snow amounts Thursday through Friday evening for the Maritimes.

The Weekend

The clipper may stall to the east of Nova Scotia this weekend. It is very likely that further periods of snow will occur around the east of Nova Scotia, including parts of the North Shore, Eastern Shore, and Cape Breton, through the weekend and into Monday. Further snow and flurries may also be possible for Prince Edward Island on the weekend.

While there is uncertainty in this part of the forecast, should a long duration snowfall develop, some of those areas could be looking at additional amounts reaching or exceeding 15, 30, or even 60 cm by Monday morning. That accumulation would come over a period of 60 to 72 hours, nearly three days.

As the system stalls offshore of Nova Scotia this weekend, a long duration snowfall is possible through the weekend for parts of P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia.