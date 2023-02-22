Snow swipes southwestern area of Maritimes Thursday, more snow expected Friday

Two low pressure systems will exit the northeastern United States and pass to the south of the Maritimes through the end of this week.

With colder air in place, some snow and flurries are expected in the region.

For both Thursday and Friday, the steadiest snow is most likely in the southwestern areas.

THURSDAY SNOW

Snow is anticipated to start falling Yarmouth and Shelburne counties of southwestern Nova Scotia near 2 a.m. Thursday.

By 8 a.m., the snow will have moved up the South Shore of Nova Scotia towards Halifax. By this time, snowfall will have started in the Annapolis Valley, and be falling in parts of the southwest of New Brunswick.

The snow will be light for most, though a bit steadier in the southwest of Nova Scotia, where Yarmouth and Shelburne counties could finish with some totals of 10 to 15 centimetres.

A morning into afternoon snowfall for parts of southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia on Thursday.

By early afternoon, the snow will have eased to a chance of flurries.

Not much more than a low chance of flurries on Thursday for northern and eastern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and much of the eastern half of Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton.

Wind on Thursday will be out of the north and northeast and sustained between 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts as high as 20 to 40 km/h. It shouldn’t cause much in the way of issues. Some extra caution warranted in the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia where the snow will be steadier, increasing the chances of reduced visibility in drifting snow.

While generally 5 centimetres or less is expected, the southernmost areas of Nova Scotia could pick up 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

FRIDAY SNOW

The Friday low pressure system is a bit larger, stronger, and passes closer to the Maritimes. That means Friday is likely to see accumulating snow in a more widespread capacity in the Maritimes. Once again though, the steadiest of that snowfall will be towards the southwest of New Brunswick and for parts of western Nova Scotia.

That round of snow starts around midnight Friday for western areas of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia.

By 8 a.m. Friday, snow should be falling across most of the Maritimes, though it will be light in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia. Friday afternoon will see the snow ease to a chance of flurries for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, with snow easing to a chance of flurries Friday evening for mainland Nova Scotia.

The Friday low pressure system passes closer to the Maritimes. Snow is expected to be more widespread in the region.

The best shot at some Friday totals of 10 to 15 centimetres will be the southwestern corner of New Brunswick, Halifax and west for Nova Scotia. Central areas of New Brunswick and the remainder of mainland Nova Scotia should generally see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow. Snowfall of mostly less than 5 centimetres is expected in northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and much of Cape Breton, though the Highlands could climb into the 5 to 10 centimetres range.

A 5 to 10 centimetres snowfall for a larger area of the Maritimes compared to Thursday. Some totals of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible in parts of southern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia.

The north and northeast wind will increase in strength for Friday. Gusts could reach 40 to 60 km/h in southern areas of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The gustier conditions will likely get the falling snow blowing around. Periods of reduced visibility in the falling snow should be expected Friday morning and afternoon.

