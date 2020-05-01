HALIFAX -- There was a moving vigil aboard HMCS Fredericton on Friday as crew members paused to remember their crewmates who were lost at sea when their Canadian Forces helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Another tribute for the victims is planned for this weekend for military members in Nova Scotia who wish to honour their fallen comrades.

As part of 'Operation Inspiration,' the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be doing an "aerobatic fly-over" in the Halifax region at around 10 o'clock Sunday morning.

Military members are being asked to wear their parade uniforms and stand in their front yard while the Snowbirds fly over the Halifax Regional Municipality to salute their fallen comrades and all deployment members.