Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night

Thursday night

Snow arriving in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday.

As the snow moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday. Two areas in particular are expected to pick up a heavy snowfall Friday, including the northeast of New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands.

Wet snow or a mix of snow-rain across much of the Maritimes Thursday night. The snow getting heavier in the northeast of New Brunswick.

Snowfall warnings

Both the northeast of New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands can expect periods of a heavy, wet snow through much of Friday. Snow totals for those areas could reach 15 to 30 cm. Snowfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of Northumberland, Gloucester, and Restigouche counties in New Brunswick, as well as Victoria county in Cape Breton.

Other areas of the Maritimes will see a lighter mix of snow and rain on Friday.

The most snow accumulation through Friday is expected in northeastern New Brunswick and in the Cape Breton Highlands.

Wind

Stronger, easterly winds are expected for a few parts of the region. The counties of Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne in the southwest of Nova Scotia are under a wind warning. The gusts on the coast could reach 90 km/h Thursday afternoon through evening.

Northern Inverness County of Cape Breton is also under a wind warning. Due to the topography of the Highlands, peak gusts could reach 120 km/h Thursday night and Friday.

Coastal gusts could reach 90 km/h in the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening. Stronger gusts in northern Inverness County, N.S., Thursday night through Friday.