ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night

    Jenn Pearl Stoodley sent CTV Morning Live this photo on Facebook of snow in Shelburne, N.S., the morning of April 4, 2024. Jenn Pearl Stoodley sent CTV Morning Live this photo on Facebook of snow in Shelburne, N.S., the morning of April 4, 2024.
    Share

    Thursday night

    Snow arriving in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday.

    As the snow moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday. Two areas in particular are expected to pick up a heavy snowfall Friday, including the northeast of New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands.

    Wet snow or a mix of snow-rain across much of the Maritimes Thursday night. The snow getting heavier in the northeast of New Brunswick.

    Snowfall warnings

    Both the northeast of New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands can expect periods of a heavy, wet snow through much of Friday. Snow totals for those areas could reach 15 to 30 cm. Snowfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for parts of Northumberland, Gloucester, and Restigouche counties in New Brunswick, as well as Victoria county in Cape Breton.

    Other areas of the Maritimes will see a lighter mix of snow and rain on Friday.

    The most snow accumulation through Friday is expected in northeastern New Brunswick and in the Cape Breton Highlands.

    Wind

    Stronger, easterly winds are expected for a few parts of the region. The counties of Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne in the southwest of Nova Scotia are under a wind warning. The gusts on the coast could reach 90 km/h Thursday afternoon through evening.

    Northern Inverness County of Cape Breton is also under a wind warning. Due to the topography of the Highlands, peak gusts could reach 120 km/h Thursday night and Friday.

    Coastal gusts could reach 90 km/h in the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening. Stronger gusts in northern Inverness County, N.S., Thursday night through Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices

    The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News