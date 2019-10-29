HALIFAX -- Maritimers should prepare for a soggy Halloween this year.

A weather front from the west will move into, and then stall, in the Maritimes on Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will then develop and move up along this front. The combination will bring a soaking rain and strong wind gusts to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.

A widespread rain is forecast to develop across New Brunswick Thursday morning, carrying on afternoon, evening, and night. Lighter rain and drizzle can be expected for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain will become heavier and accompanied by downpours Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Falling rain and developing fog will further reduce visibility for Halloween evening. Motorists should be especially diligent in watching for children and partygoers braving the inclement weather.

It looks like the highest rainfall amounts will be centred on New Brunswick with amounts in excess of 50 mm likely. Prince Edward Island and areas of northern and western Nova Scotia could also experience downpours. Ponding water and hydroplaning conditions will be a risk. Check to ensure drainage on your property is free and clear of fall debris.

Southwest winds will increase on Thursday to reach gusts of 30 to 50 km/h by evening. Those same south-westerlies will continue to pick up strength Thursday night into Friday to reach gusts of 50 to 80 km/h. Due to the topography of the Highlands gusts for northern Inverness County, Cape Breton will exceed 100 km/h by late Thursday evening and likely extend into Friday.

With that forecast for stronger winds, you may want to bring in some Halloween decorations Thursday evening after trick-or-treating is done. Friday evening will see the winds turn west and gradually diminish across the Maritimes.

There remains a degree of uncertainty in the details of the rainy and windy weather, so it is advisable to continue to check in on the forecast through mid-week.