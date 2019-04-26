

CTV Atlantic





It's not every day you see soldiers and Grade 5 students working side by side.

But then again, New Brunswick isn't exactly in an every-day situation right now.

“This is my third day here and we're just here to help out the community and do what we can,” said soldier Jesse Lanteigne.

Around two hundred Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to help out with the flooding in New Brunswick.

On Friday, troops were in Rothesay bagging sand with more than 40 students from Rothesay Elementary School.

“We really rely on teamwork,” said Nicolas Friolet. “So, if you do it the good way, it goes fast and it's easy since we've been doing it for like two hours straight this morning and it wasn't that bad.”

Soldiers are in a number of different communities, lending a helping hand in the places they're needed most.

They are sandbagging, going door to door, and keeping critical infrastructure intact.

The Kennebecasis River is rising and there are about 250 Rothesay homes in the flood zone, so having the armed forces help out is also a bit of a morale boost in some very trying times.

“Not having to fill their own sandbags means they can go out there and get the bags in place that much more quickly,” said Rothesay town manager John Jarvie. “So, we really appreciate their assistance with that.”

Said Friolet: “They're happy to see us; we had some people give us coffee and Timbits, so, it's pretty fun.”

Lanteigne says a lot of residents help them out.

“The support here has just been unbelievable,” he said. “It's been amazing honestly. It's an experience.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.