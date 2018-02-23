

CTV Atlantic





Some schools in the Halifax area are closed for the day due to a power outage.

More than 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in an area stretching from the Armdale Rotary to Long Lake Provincial Park to Spryfield and Sambro were in the dark early Friday morning.

Roughly 6,400 customers in the Spryfield and Purcells Cove areas were still without power as of 11 a.m.

Nova Scotia Power says the outage was caused by a failed insulator at the Spryfield substation just after 6 a.m. and crews are working to restore the transmission outage.

Some businesses in the area delayed opening Friday morning and some schools were forced to close for the day, including Elizabeth Sutherland, Rockingstone Heights, J.L. Ilsley and Cunard Junior High School.

The Halifax Regional School Board says early closure procedures are in place at the schools.