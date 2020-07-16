MONCTON, N.B. -- Things are beginning to head in a positive direction for the hospitality industry after the Higgs government announced a 20 per cent rebate to New Brunswickers who staycation around the province this summer.

"Business has been increasing on the daily and now with the new announcement of the provincial subsidy for travelling for families, things have been very good," said hotel owner Thierry Lebouthillier."So, the phone has been somewhat non-stop since yesterday."

Lebouthillier, president of the Bower Hospitality Group, says this is nothing but good news for his seven hotels across Moncton and Shediac.

The incentive, which aims to overcome the hit to the tourism industry due to COVID-19, must include an overnight stay.

Another perk for Ray Roberge, the general manager at the Delta in downtown Moncton and the co-chair of the New Brunswick Hotel Association.

"We need to do something that's going to get heads on beds," Roberge said. "Because for a dollar spent in the hotel, four is spent in the community. So for us it was about that, and it's creating jobs, it's getting the economy going, and it's really getting people comfortable with travel again and sometimes you need a little incentive to do it."

Another helpful boost to tourism across the province comes from the opening of the Atlantic bubble, which is bringing visitors from all over to the Moncton Magnetic Hill Zoo.

"It's great news for Magnetic Hill Park, and especially when people are coming from Nova Scotia or P.E.I., they are likely going to get a hotel at the same time," said zoo directorJill Marvin.

Those who work in the tourism industry are hopeful they can salvage what's left of this season.