

CTV Atlantic





Almost five weeks into a CN bridge replacement project, some businesses on Halifax's Quinpool Road say they're hurting.

Thousands of cars are being detoured off the busy street and some business owners say they've already lost tens of thousands of dollars.

When the CN bridge closed in April and traffic was rerouted, business leaders on Quinpool Road tried to stay positive.

Now, reality is setting in.

“It's actually gone worse than I had hoped,” said Karla Nicholson of the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association.

The bridge closure is expected to last almost five months and the corporate community is feeling the pinch.

“They're down 20 per cent,” said Nicholson. “Another member says he's down $35,000 from last year.”

One shoe repair shop is holding steady, for the most part.

“We saw it coming,” said Dimitri Christeas. “Knew it was going to happen. So far, not too bad.”

Foot traffic is low in volume, which is never a good thing when it comes to drawing in walk up customers.

Some new signs have been added to the detour signs, and they’re designed to send a message to commuters: follow the detour. but don't forget, Quinpool Road is still open for business.

“Coun. (Shawn) Cleary and the Council really worked for us and worked with us and new detour signage was installed yesterday,” said Nicholson.

On Saturday, the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association will host an event to help drum up some much-needed business.

“It would be wonderful if our customers could come help us out and support our businesses given we did have a rough April,” Nicholson said.

CN Rail said Friday the repairs are on schedule.

If all things stay the same, the bridge should re-open by mid-August to late August.

When it does, it will be none too soon for the businesses on Quinpool Road.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.