HALIFAX -- Two people have been forced from their Fox Point, N.S. home after it was destroyed by a fire Sunday night.

The Hubbards District Fire Department says they received a call at 8:10 p.m. to a house on fire.

Two adults in their 20s called in the fire. They were not injured, but their cat is missing, says Dwayne Coolen, deputy chief of the Hubbards District Fire Department.

Coolen says the house is totally destroyed and also confirms that a propane tank exploded at some point during the fire.

He says it took 30 to 45 minutes until the fire was under control, and crews are still doing mop-up work of the home and the nearby woods.

Five stations from Hubbards, Blanford, Black Point, Tantallon and Chester all responded to the fire.

Coolen says RCMP are currently on scene and investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; more to come.