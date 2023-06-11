Special Olympics athletes prepare for N.S. provincial games

More than 100 Halifax-area athletes and coaches gathered at the Metropolitan Field in Lower Sackville, N.S., Saturday ahead of the Special Olympics Nova Scotia provincial games.

“I would say it’s their first competition before they go to their provincial games,” said Bruce Colborne, the events chairperson for Knights of Columbus Council 7077, who helped organize the event.

Athletes competed in a variety of events, which included relay, track, shot put, long jump, washer toss and bocce.

The competitors came from 12 different regions, with each region hosting similar competitions prior to the provincial games next month.

The event also aimed to introduce youth to Special Olympics.

“There’s a new group called youth development, so just little kids, and their whole point is to introduce them to this kind of event, so as they get older they may become Special Olympic athletes themselves,” said Colborne.

One of the competing athletes, Joy MacLachlan, is a runner who has been training for many years.

Her dream has always been to be a professional athlete.

“That’s what I wanted to do as a little girl. I had a lot of people told me [to] join a running club and then I just enjoyed track from there,” said MacLachlan.

She adds the best part of competing in sports is improving her skills and meeting new people.

“I find it’s interesting getting to know the athletes and, you know, just having fun and loving the sport.”

With only a month away, many of the athletes said they are ready to bring home gold.

“I’m really looking forward to getting a lot medals,” exclaimed MacLachlan.

Most of the athletes who competed in regional competitions will make their way to the provincial games, which will be held from July 7 to July 9 at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

