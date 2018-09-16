

The sign welcoming people to Sydney Mines, N.S. is already adorned with a couple of names that citizens of the community are proud of in musicians The Barra MacNeils and Bruce Guthro.

On Sunday, Sydney Mines’ own ‘Golden Girl’ was added to the sign.

Now drivers entering Sydney Mines, N.S. will forever be reminded of Aimee Gordon, and the speedskating gold medal she earned at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria in March of 2017.

“We are so excited, and we feel that she deserves every bit of it,” adds Frances Gordon, Aimee’s aunt.

The 47-year-old Gordon was the first Cape Breton native to ever compete at the Special Olympics World Games, winning a gold and bronze medal.

The only thing that shines brighter than her medals, is her enormous smile- and she’ll proudly tell you just why her name is now on the welcome sign.

“I won gold!” exclaims Aimee Gordon.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 008 approached the Cape Breton Regional Municipality about adding Aimee’s name to the sign.

“We didn’t expect it, and it is just awesome,” adds Frances Gordon.

Her family says each time they drive by, they’ll be reminded of all of the odds Aimee has beaten.

“Pride, understanding of what people can do. Because Aimee wasn’t supposed to be able to read or walk or talk, or see, and she has overcome all those challenges,” says Frances Gordon.

Soon Aimee’s name will be added to the other ‘Welcome to Sydney Mines’ sign, located on Shore Road. Meaning no matter what direction people are coming from, they’ll know whose hometown they are in.

“Oh she loves it, every minute you’ll see her saying, ‘you’re my buddy’, she really enjoys it,” adds Frances Gordon.

While Aimee has put Sydney Mines on the map, she spent Sunday afternoon giving back to her community, participating in the Parkinson’s Superwalk in Sydney.

