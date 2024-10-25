Speculation for an early election in Nova Scotia grows, opposition leaders say they're ready

Election speculation continues to increase in Nova Scotia where many in political opposition believe Premier Tim Houston will call an early election this weekend.

Houston has deflected the question only to say he’s weighing on what’s best to do for Nova Scotians while suggesting there’s some pressing issues the government’s negotiating with Ottawa that may move him to call an election sooner than later.

“If we determine that an election is in the best interest of Nova Scotians to deal with affordability, to deal with having a better bargaining position with Ottawa, then we'll have an election,” said Houston.

Houston lists other issues with Ottawa that need resolutions, like who will cover the costs to repair and build up the Chignecto Isthmus – a $650 million construction project that Ottawa has agreed to pay half while leaving New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to cover the other half.

Houston has been critical of the federal government regarding the Liberal’s carbon tax plan and has also criticized Ottawa’s handling of the lobster fishing dispute, while calling on the Department of Fisheries and Ocean’s to increase its enforcement of illegal fishing.

Currently the Houston PCs have a strong majority already, with 34 of 55 seats. However, Houston suggests a stronger mandate might send a stronger message when negotiating with the federal government.

"The situation in Ottawa is very volatile and has a huge influence on Nova Scotia, when you think of the need for funding around the Isthmus, the illegal fishing, I could go down the list of things happening,” said Houston.

Opposition leaders say they are ready if an early election is called.

"If the premier doesn't call an election this weekend, he's got everybody fooled including Elections Nova Scotia and his own candidates who are renting (election) offices,” said Nova Scotia Liberal leader Zach Churchill.

All three major parties have been busy in the past weeks nominating candidates in provincial ridings across the province which is fueling speculation that an early election call is coming.

The PCs have also been busy with a flurry of announcements being made across the province.

Churchill questions why the PCs would need to call a snap election given their majority already and says it will be costly to taxpayers.

"This is going to cost at least $13 million to taxpayers unnecessarily,” said Churchill.

NDP leader Claudia Chender says Houston is playing politics in suggesting a provincial election will change things in Ottawa.

“I think he absolutely wants an election while Justin Trudeau is still the prime minister of this country,” said Chender, but that shouldn’t interfere with his ability to negotiate with Ottawa.

"We have a premier who has a majority government and he can and should be negotiating on our behalf but instead, he's obfuscating and he's fighting and what do we have to show for it?"

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.