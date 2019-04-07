Featured
Spring snow storm could bring up to 15 centimetres in parts of the Maritimes
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 1:06PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, April 7, 2019 1:13PM ADT
Environment Canada says Maritimers should brace for a significant snowfall on Monday and Monday night.
The snow is expected to begin over western Nova Scotia Monday morning, slowly making its way across the region into Monday night.
People in the southwestern portion of the region may see the snow change to freezing rain and ice pellets, and then briefly change to rain before ending Tuesday morning.
Some areas of the region could see up to 15 centimetres of snow.
High southwesterly winds causing blowing snow could reduce visibility Monday evening.