

CTV Atlantic





Environment Canada says Maritimers should brace for a significant snowfall on Monday and Monday night.

The snow is expected to begin over western Nova Scotia Monday morning, slowly making its way across the region into Monday night.

People in the southwestern portion of the region may see the snow change to freezing rain and ice pellets, and then briefly change to rain before ending Tuesday morning.

Some areas of the region could see up to 15 centimetres of snow.

High southwesterly winds causing blowing snow could reduce visibility Monday evening.