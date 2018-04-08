

Maritimers hopeful that spring had sprung are now learning snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the region.

It might be April, but winter isn't over yet. The snow started early Sunday afternoon in Halifax, with ten to 30 centimeters expected in time for Monday morning's commute.

“I’m not prepared… I thought it was over,” said one Halifax woman while clearing snow off of her car.

Road conditions along the highways were slick, but no major accidents were reported in the Halifax Regional Municipality. A few local flights were cancelled.

Manager of Halifax Seed Jordan O’Hanlon says she thinks the lingering winter weather has only kept a hand full of people away from the seed company.

“I think the snows kept some people away, but we've been busier than we thought we'd be which is good considering the storm's coming down,” says O’Hanlon.

At Halifax Seed, spring is in the air, even if it's not quite gardening weather just yet.

“Once you put that seed in that little pot and you see it growing, it doesn't matter what the weather is outside, it’s like, yes, summer is coming,” says customer Maria Dejong.

Snow is expected to taper off in Nova Scotia overnight.

Winds were gusting between 20 and 40 kilometers an hour in Halifax throughout Sunday.

In Prince Edward Island, high winds are forcing some traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge. The restrictions are expected to be put in place around 2 a.m., and could last until Monday afternoon.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff