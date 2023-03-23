Staff members stabbed at N.S. high school released from hospital; student remains in custody

Two staff members who were stabbed at a Halifax-area high school have been released from hospital, while the student accused in the stabbing remains in custody.

The two employees were sent to hospital with serious injuries after they were stabbed at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.

The student, who has been charged in the incident, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and later released.

The names of the employees have not officially been released, but the principal identified them -- Mr. Rodgers and Ms. Light -- in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Wow! Seeing Mr.Rodgers at CPA today was the absolute best feeling. 💕 Ms. Light was released from hospital today too. So grateful to CPA students & staff, HRP, paramedics, VG and QEll. Thank you to our community and HRCE schools for the love … and treats and much needed coffee. pic.twitter.com/C876TDbbdc — Principal (@CPA_Principal) March 22, 2023

Charles P. Allen High School principal Stephanie Bird said in an email to families Wednesday night that both staff members were discharged from hospital that afternoon.

“We are so proud of our student body and how they responded during the hold and secure, during the evacuation, and over the course of the last few days,” said Bird.

“We recognize there was some anxiety coming into the building today, but the smiles and hugs were amazing. Lots of love is being felt today.”

Students returned to class Wednesday afternoon. The school closed early Monday after the stabbing and reopened Tuesday afternoon, but classes were cancelled.

Counsellors, psychologists and other mental health professionals were at the school to help people work through what they experienced.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says about 20 counsellors and extra police will remain on site for at least the rest of the week.

STUDENT REMAINS IN CUSTODY

The 15-year-old student accused in the stabbings remains in custody.

The teen appeared in youth court briefly by video Thursday morning. Defence lawyer Paul Sheppard advised the court the youth is not seeking bail at this time and he did not enter a plea to the charges.

The teen has been charged with the following offences:

two counts of attempted murder

two counts of aggravated assault

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized

mischief

The youth’s next court appearance is scheduled by video April 13.

The Public Prosecution Service told CTV News earlier this week the teen will be tried as a minor, but the Crown will seek an adult sentence if they are convicted.