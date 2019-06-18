

CTV Atlantic





The political tide has turned in the Nova Scotia riding of Sackville-Cobequid.

Progressive Conservative Steve Craig beat Lara Fawthrop of the NDP by 183 votes in a byelection held Tuesday.

It was a tight race in a riding that has been held by the NDP since 1984 when John Holm took over from Malcolm MacKay. The seat was vacated last fall when Dave Wilson retired.

Craig garnered 2,655 votes to 2,472 for Fawthrop. Liberal Michel Hindlet was third with 658 and Green Party candidate Anthony Edmonds was fourth with 488. Atlantica Party candidate David Boyd was last with just 43 votes. There were 6,316 people who cast votes in the byelection.

The official count will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.

If the results hold, Craig, a Halifax regional councillor, will have to resign and that will require a byelection in his municipal district.