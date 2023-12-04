Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes

There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.

The most snow fell in the province of Nova Scotia with central areas, including Halifax and Dartmouth, reporting totals of 10 to over 20 cm. A snowfall warning advising of amounts of 15 to 25 cm was issued by Environment Canada for much of the province Sunday night. As of noon Monday, Halifax International Airport was reporting 18 cm of snow down just shy of the standing daily snowfall record of 21 cm set on Dec. 4, 2006.

Early Monday morning snow reports. Snow continued to fall and accumulate for many of these areas into Monday afternoon.

The snow was more mixed with rain in the southwest of Nova Scotia as well as Cape Breton. While mixed with rain at lower elevations in Cape Breton, the Highlands could still pick up amounts in excess of 15 cm and so the snowfall warnings does extend into Inverness and Victoria Counties.

A few to several centimetres of snow was reported on the ground in Prince Edward Island and much of New Brunswick early Monday morning. Slick road conditions were reported in those provinces as well.

Additional snow amounts of up to 5 cm expected moving through the remainder of Monday.

Snow continued to fall into Monday afternoon for a large part of the region. Additional amounts of up to 5 cm are expected where it continues to accumulate. The snow is expected to gradually ease to scattered flurries west-to-east across the region by Monday evening.

The snow is of a sticky, weighty variety. That can make for some tough moving/shovelling, so take a measured pace and breaks as necessary. Temperatures Monday night, and for much of this week, are expected to be below freezing, so be aware that any slushy or wet surfaces may turn to icy.