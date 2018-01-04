Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 6:25AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 8:04AM AST
Here's a list of what's closed and cancelled on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School are closed.
- All schools in the Strait Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Chignecto - Central Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
- CSAP schools are closed in Clare and Argyle, as well as the central region.
- Classes are cancelled at Ecole NDA in Cheticamp.
- All NSCC campuses are closed, except for the Marconi and Strait Area campuses, as well as the Wagmatcook Learning Centre, which remain open.
Prince Edward Island:
- All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed
- All French schools are closed.
- All Holland College campuses are closed