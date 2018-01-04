Here's a list of what's closed and cancelled on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • All schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional School are closed.
  • All schools in the Strait Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Chignecto - Central Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Halifax Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the South Shore Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board are closed.
  • All schools in the Tri-County Regional School Board are closed.
  • CSAP schools are closed in Clare and Argyle, as well as the central region.
  • Classes are cancelled at Ecole NDA in Cheticamp.
  • All NSCC campuses are closed, except for the Marconi and Strait Area campuses, as well as the Wagmatcook Learning Centre, which remain open.

Prince Edward Island:

  • All schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed
  • All French schools are closed.
  • All Holland College campuses are closed